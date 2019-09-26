Farmers of Sambalpur demand MSP for onion, proper storage facilities

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At a time when the price of onion has soared to `65 per kg in the State, farmer bodies of the district have demanded Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the State’s produce.

Convenor of Paschim Odisha Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti Ashok Pradhan said onion farmers have been exploited for years in the State as the Government has not yet fixed its MSP. Since onion is a root vegetable and susceptible to damage during monsoon, farmers often resort to distress sale of the bulb in the absence of Government support.

Pradhan called upon the Government to make efforts to encourage onion cultivation in the State by ensuring proper returns for farmers and strengthening storage facilities.

Assistant Professor of Faculty of Agri-Business Management, Sambalpur University Sumant Kerketta said farmers can be encouraged to develop storehouses under a cooperative management system.

“If the Government arranges farmers into small groups at block level and they are given financial assistance for construction of warehouses, each group can set up its own warehouse and maintain it. This will help in maintaining buffer stock,” he said.

As per records of the horticulture department, in 2016-17, 28,196 tonne of onion was harvested in the district. But, in 2017-18 it came down to 15,884 tonne.

At present, the district has only one warehouse with a storage capacity of 25 tonne. The farmers willing to store their produce in the warehouse need to apply to the Horticulture department.

This apart, the Government offers subsidy of 50 per cent to farmers who wish to set up their own warehouses. But, no one in the district has yet availed the scheme in the district due to lack to awareness.