Juvenile among 9 arrested in Junagarh gang-rape case

BHAWANIPATNA: In a major breakthrough, police on Wednesday nabbed all the six accused in the gang-rape of a nursing student in Jaring forest, about four km from Junagarh. Three others were arrested for making video of the incident viral on social media.

The arrested are Amit Naik (30), Prakash Naik alias Luku (22), Sanat Naik (24), Madhukar Chatria (21), Tarang Chatria alias Anirudha (21) and a juvenile, all from Buxitulasipali village within Junagarh police limits. The three who were held under the IT Act are Binod Naik alias Ghantu (32) of Baxitulasipali, Tikamani Podh (32) of Tentulipada in Koksara and Swaimbar Bag (30) of Baminiguda village.

Addressing the media, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said Narendra Sabar, the acquaintance who had offered a lift to the victim on his motorcycle, was not involved in the crime. He had, in fact, tried to save her from the miscreants.

The SP said, at around 1.45 pm on September 14, the girl, waiting for a bus to her village, was offered a lift by Sabar. About six km from Junagarh police station, they were stopped by accused who forcibly dragged the victim to the nearby jungle and gang-raped her. When Sabar pleaded with the miscreants and tried to resist their advances, he was also beaten up.

Following the incident, the victim did not report the matter to the police out of shame and social stigma. Meanwhile, the arrested persons, who had recorded the gang-rape on a mobile phone, uploaded the video on social media. After the video went viral, the victim lodged an FIR with Junagarh police on September 23 night.

Basing on the complaint, police launched an investigation with the help of a scientific team and cyber crime personnel. Subsequently, the incriminating materials used in the crime and mobile phones of the accused were seized. While the six involved in the gang-rape were booked under Sections 376-D, 292 (2)(a), 506, 509, 506 and 34 of the IPC read with Section 67/67 (A) IT Act, the other three were arrested under Section 67/67(A) of the IT Act.

Seven accused were produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody. The remaining two, who were arrested later in the evening, will be made to undergo medical examination and produced in court on Thursday, police said.


