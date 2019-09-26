Home States Odisha

Murder over lewd comment: 4 brothers among five held

One section of police force has been deployed in Bhandarimal village 

Published: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the brutal killing of two brothers at Bhandarimal village in Jujumura.
The arrested persons are four brothers Bidyadhar Bhoi (52), Saudagar Bhoi (47), Birendra Bhoi (40) and Surendra Bhoi (33) besides their neighbour Khirod Sahu (37) of the same village. Besides, police have detained Dileswar Bhoi (40) for interrogation. 
The brothers Shakti Bhusan Kumra (35) and his brother Arabinda Kumra (32) were killed in an attack over alleged passing of lewd comments on Monday night. Two others Nandalal Bhoi and Bibhuti Bhusan Kumra have been seriously injured in the attack.

Additional SP PK Mohapatra said a dispute over passing of lewd comments between two neighbouring families was the reason behind the gruesome incident. 
On Sunday evening, one Dileswar allegedly passed lewd comments at his neighbour Saudagar’s wife which led to a heated exchange between Saudagar and him. During the argument, Dileswar’s daughter interfered and was abused and manhandled by Saudagar’s brother in retaliation. 

The next day, Dileswar’s brother Nandalal went to his friend Shakti of the same village and narrated the entire episode before him. Shakti and his brothers Bibhuti and Arabinda went to Surendra’s house with the intention of confronting him during the noon. However, Surendra was absent. They threatened other members of his family and said they would come back again in the evening. Apprehending an attack, Surendra and his brothers along with their supporters prepared themselves.

Late in the night, Shakti, Arabinda, Bibhuti and Nandalal again went to Surendra’s house and assaulted him with a stick. Surendra’s brothers and supporters, who were prepared, retaliated with sharp weapons. While Shakti and Arabinda died on the spot, Nandalal and Bibhuti sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

ASP Mohapatra said one section of police force has been deployed in the village and further investigation is on. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla and their condition is stable, he added.
The arrested persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp