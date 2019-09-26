Murder over lewd comment: 4 brothers among five held

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the brutal killing of two brothers at Bhandarimal village in Jujumura.

The arrested persons are four brothers Bidyadhar Bhoi (52), Saudagar Bhoi (47), Birendra Bhoi (40) and Surendra Bhoi (33) besides their neighbour Khirod Sahu (37) of the same village. Besides, police have detained Dileswar Bhoi (40) for interrogation.

The brothers Shakti Bhusan Kumra (35) and his brother Arabinda Kumra (32) were killed in an attack over alleged passing of lewd comments on Monday night. Two others Nandalal Bhoi and Bibhuti Bhusan Kumra have been seriously injured in the attack.

Additional SP PK Mohapatra said a dispute over passing of lewd comments between two neighbouring families was the reason behind the gruesome incident.

On Sunday evening, one Dileswar allegedly passed lewd comments at his neighbour Saudagar’s wife which led to a heated exchange between Saudagar and him. During the argument, Dileswar’s daughter interfered and was abused and manhandled by Saudagar’s brother in retaliation.

The next day, Dileswar’s brother Nandalal went to his friend Shakti of the same village and narrated the entire episode before him. Shakti and his brothers Bibhuti and Arabinda went to Surendra’s house with the intention of confronting him during the noon. However, Surendra was absent. They threatened other members of his family and said they would come back again in the evening. Apprehending an attack, Surendra and his brothers along with their supporters prepared themselves.

Late in the night, Shakti, Arabinda, Bibhuti and Nandalal again went to Surendra’s house and assaulted him with a stick. Surendra’s brothers and supporters, who were prepared, retaliated with sharp weapons. While Shakti and Arabinda died on the spot, Nandalal and Bibhuti sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

ASP Mohapatra said one section of police force has been deployed in the village and further investigation is on. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla and their condition is stable, he added.

The arrested persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.