‘Nandankanan case a lesson for all zoos’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will improve laboratory facility of Centre for Wildlife Health at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to get immediate test results of animals infected with diseases.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) Member Secretary SP Yadav with officials of wildlife wing of Forest and Environment department, Nandankanan Zoo and OUAT Wildlife Health Centre on herpes virus that claimed lives of four elephants recently.

Officials said advanced laboratory facility will be created at the health centre to help the State Wildlife Wing and Nandankanan Zoo authorities to reduce their dependency on labs outside State and get test reports of animals, infected with viruses, the same day.

Nandankanan Zoo Director Shashi Paul said the meeting focused more on analysing what happened and the line of treatment zoo authorities followed to contain spread of herpes virus infection.

Yadav said they will issue a protocol for all zoological parks in the country to deal with such a situation. “What happened in Nandankanan is a learning lesson for the entire country. No where have elephants in captivity died because of disease. We have learnt from this experience and will develop a protocol for all zoos in the country,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, the National Project Coordinator of elephant endotheliotropic herpes virus (EEHV) G Mahato, from Assam, who visited the zoo to carry out detail study on spread of the virus, said stress factor plays a vital role in occurrence of the disease. “I have given the international protocol to zoo authorities for therapeutic management of the disease,” he said.