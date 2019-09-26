Policemen assault youth during vehicle checking

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A youth was allegedly beaten up by police during a vehicle checking drive at Patnagarh in the district. The incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with Balangir police.

On Monday, victim Dipankar Panda of Rugudipada in Balangir town was returning home on his motorcycle when police tried to stop him near Rampur petrol pump for verification of vehicle documents. Instead of stopping at the checking point, he parked his bike a few metres away. Policemen then allegedly thrashed him. He sustained injuries in upper and lower jaws.

Dipankar was admitted to Patnagarh hospital by a local and later shifted to VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district for treatment. Dipankar’s father Satyabrata filed a complaint and demanded action against the erring policemen involved in the incident.Meanwhile, a constable was suspended in this connection.