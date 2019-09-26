Home States Odisha

Policemen assault youth during vehicle checking

 A youth was allegedly beaten up by police during a vehicle checking drive at Patnagarh in the district.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A youth was allegedly beaten up by police during a vehicle checking drive at Patnagarh in the district. The incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with Balangir police.

On Monday, victim Dipankar Panda of Rugudipada in Balangir town was returning home on his motorcycle when police tried to stop him near Rampur petrol pump for verification of vehicle documents. Instead of stopping at the checking point, he parked his bike a few metres away. Policemen then allegedly thrashed him. He sustained injuries in upper and lower jaws. 

Dipankar was admitted to Patnagarh hospital by a local and later shifted to VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district for treatment. Dipankar’s father Satyabrata filed a complaint and demanded action against the erring policemen involved in the incident.Meanwhile, a constable was suspended in this connection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp