Home States Odisha

Rains wreak havoc on paddy crop

 Standing crop in five blocks of the district have suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains in the last three days.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Standing crop in five blocks of the district have suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains in the last three days.
Paddy fields in Raghunathpur, Kujang, Tirtol, Erasama and Balikuda blocks remain submerged as rains continued to lash the district on Wednesday. The losses are set to mount if stagnant water is not drained out from the fields within a day or two. The affected blocks received an average of 83.13 mm rainfall on the day.

Paddy crops on 25,000 hectare of land in Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Tirtol and Erasama blocks has been submerged due to incessant rains in the last three days. It has become extremely difficult to release excess rainwater through Hansua river due to rampant growth of weed in the water body, said sources.
Sarada Kumar Biswal, a resident of Kujang, said farmers of the region are yet to get compensation for damage to their crops during heavy rains in the first week of this month. While crops which had survived the last downpour in the region are likely to be destroyed this time, it is high time the authorities took steps to compensate the farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Agriculture Ram Chandra Nayak the district agriculture officials have been asked to prepare a damage report and submit it within a couple of days.

Woman swept away by floodwaters
Malkangiri: A woman was swept away by floodwaters following heavy rains in Muduliguda village under Rasbeda panchayat limits of Khairput block on Tuesday. She was identified as 35-year-old Purusati Khilla. Villagers said she was carried away by rushing floodwaters that resulted due to the rains. Purusati was crossing a ditch between Oringi and Muduliguda in the afternoon to reach her paddy field when the mishap occured. Her body was later found near the ditch. Kudmulgumma police and Khairput Revenue Inspector Priyanka Pradhan rushed to the village. Villagers have urged the Collector to provide compensation to the woman’s family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp