Rush at RTO, more counters sought

Published: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Despite the heavy rush at Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Koraput after implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the district administration is yet to open more counters to provide relief to vehicle owners of the district.

After the new traffic rules came into effect on September 1, people are making a beeline for the RTO to update and apply for documents driving licence, road and fitness certificates. On an average, more than 1,000 vehicle owners visit the RTO from different areas of the district on a daily basis. However, only 50 per cent are able to get their works done while the remaining half have to return back due to overcrowding.
This apart, the handful of employees in the RTO are finding it difficult handle the rush.

Aggravating the situation further, the higher officials including the Regional Transport Officer are not available to address the grievances of people. The worst hit due to the overcrowding are women who are facing a tough task to get their work done in the rush as only one counter for issuing driving license is operational at the RTO.
Earlier, transporters and citizen forums had appealed to the district Collector to open a counter at Jeypore for reducing the rush at Koraput RTO and speedy disposal of motor vehicle-related applications of people. Vehicle owners of Jeypore had alleged that they are forced to pay money to agents as they cannot run to Koraput regularly for documentation and other works.

RTO sources said only five counters have been opened for the public and the existing staff are trying their best to provide maximum service to people. But at least 15 counters need to be made operational in the RTO to cater to the needs of applicants as around one lakh vehicle owners have to renew their documents in the district. 
The Regional Transport Officer was not available for comment.

