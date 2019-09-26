Solar drinking water pump lies defunct sans care

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A solar drinking water pump at Chatarachakoda gram panchayat in Derabishi block has been lying defunct for the last couple of weeks.

The ambitious project, meant to cut down on cost and ensure supply of safe drinking water to villages in the panchayat, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 15, 2016. It was implemented by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department at a cost of `1.29 crore through a Hyderabad-based firm Adithi Solar Private Limited.

The 10 horse power solar pump helped lift water up to a height of 29 metre from bore well and it took two-and-a-half hours to fill an overhead water tank with capacity of one lakh litre.

Water from the overhead tank was supplied to several villages in the panchayat in the area. The solar pump is activated by a sensor and starts functioning once water level in the overhead tank comes down.

Engineer of RWSS department, Kendrapara Saroj Kumar Mohapatra said the pump stopped working due to a technical snag. “We have already informed the authorities at the head office in Bhubaneswar regarding the matter. A team of officials would soon visit the village to repair the pump,” he said.

Sarpanch of Chatarachakoda gram panchayat Purnananda Behera said the solar pump had come as a respite for the villagers as the electric ones cannot be replied upon due to frequent power cuts in the area.

Residents of Gobindapur, Gopalajew , Hatimelaka, Chatara and other villages with a population of 40,000 have been deprived of water since the solar pump stopped functioning.

Former sarpanch of Chatarachakoda Gitanjali Das said a committee was formed in the panchayat to manage the solar pump. However, absence of proper maintenance took its toll on it, she said.

