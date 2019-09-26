Srichandan to attend UN Geneva meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Green Army Commander-in-Chief of Prerana International and former Khurda MLA Dillip Srichandan will attend United Nation’s convention to be held at Geneva on October 2, 2020. Representatives from 50 different countries will attend the convention to discuss on world peace and green planet.

Srichandan will also present his views on these issue at the convention. Ahead of the convention, an international walkathon and conference will also be organised in Bhubaneswar on October 3 this year.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will inaugurate the conference, Srichandan said. He said from that day they will also run a signature campaign in the State.