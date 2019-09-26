Technical institutes to study bio-mining

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approached two technical institutes in the city for bio-mining survey at Bhuasuni dump yard.

Sources said the civic body has written to IIT-Bhubaneswar and KIIT University to involve their departments concerned to carry out the study to determine the character and exact quantity of waste piled up in the dump yard. Officials said the survey will also help the civic body to know the quality of ground water in the area. They said consultants will also be roped in to suggest methods to be adopted for bio-mining.

The Corporation is implementing the project after the State Government faced criticism from National Green Tribunal for its failure to ensure proper implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in urban local bodies.

Once the bio-mining begins the non-biodegradable and non-recyclable waste will be used to generate by-products, while the bio-degradable waste will be converted into organic manure. Sources said over nine lakh tonne waste is piled up at Bhuasuni dump yard in last one decade.

The civic body has decided to invest around `63 crore for the project. Around 1,250 tonne waste will be process at the dump year everyday through bio-mining for which five processing units will be set up. One additional processing unit will also be set up and kept on stand by.

Tender has already been invited for implementation of the project by BMC, an official said and added that the last date for submission of tender document is October 30. The BMC will also convene a pre-bid meeting on October 10, he said.