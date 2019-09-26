Home States Odisha

Women SHGs to operate Septage Treatment Plant

The SeTP in Baripada, constructed by Odisha Water Supply Sewerage Board (OWSSB) at a cost of `2.25 crore, has been functioning since January. 

Published: 26th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Septage Treatment Plant at Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Women SHGs of Baripada would soon be engaged in operation and management of the Septage Treatment Plant (SeTP) in the town as part of the Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) project.  
The SeTP in Baripada, constructed by Odisha Water Supply Sewerage Board (OWSSB) at a cost of `2.25 crore, has been functioning since January. 
The FSSM project is vital as it helps negate the health and environmental impact of ground and surface water pollution caused by disposal of untreated septage. 

Faecal sludge and septage from toilet septic tanks are safely emptied, collected and transported by mechanised cesspool vehicles, monitored by Baripada Municipality. It is then taken to the SeTP where it is treated using Decentralized Waste Water Treatment System (DEWATS) which is not only cost-effective but also requires minimal mechanical or technological intervention. While the treated water is reused for landscaping the SeTP, the solid part has scope of being reused as soil conditioner. 

Located in Raghunathpur locality, the plant has a capacity to treat 50,000 litre of septage daily. Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said FSSM aims at safe collection, transportation, treatment and reuse of faecal sludge and septage emptied from toilet septic tanks or pits.  
The Executive Officer said at present, the operation and management (O&M) of the SeTP is being done by OWSSB. However, the Municipality is exploring the possibility of handing over the O&M of the SeTP to a potential Area Level Federations (ALF) of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The SHG members will get be compensated for maintenance of FSSM after it is approved by the Government. 

The Municipality had organised several rounds of consultations and orientations in this regard along with an assessment to screen and identify potential SHGs for managing the project. The civic body with support from FSSM Technical Support Unit (TSU) recently organised a two-day training for 30 SHG members on the existing entrepreneurial opportunities in the sanitation sector.  
Das said the Municipality has established a Sanitation Cell through which the citizens can requisition cesspool vehicles for `1,000 per trip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp