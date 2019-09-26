Women SHGs to operate Septage Treatment Plant

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Women SHGs of Baripada would soon be engaged in operation and management of the Septage Treatment Plant (SeTP) in the town as part of the Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) project.

The SeTP in Baripada, constructed by Odisha Water Supply Sewerage Board (OWSSB) at a cost of `2.25 crore, has been functioning since January.

The FSSM project is vital as it helps negate the health and environmental impact of ground and surface water pollution caused by disposal of untreated septage.

Faecal sludge and septage from toilet septic tanks are safely emptied, collected and transported by mechanised cesspool vehicles, monitored by Baripada Municipality. It is then taken to the SeTP where it is treated using Decentralized Waste Water Treatment System (DEWATS) which is not only cost-effective but also requires minimal mechanical or technological intervention. While the treated water is reused for landscaping the SeTP, the solid part has scope of being reused as soil conditioner.

Located in Raghunathpur locality, the plant has a capacity to treat 50,000 litre of septage daily. Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said FSSM aims at safe collection, transportation, treatment and reuse of faecal sludge and septage emptied from toilet septic tanks or pits.

The Executive Officer said at present, the operation and management (O&M) of the SeTP is being done by OWSSB. However, the Municipality is exploring the possibility of handing over the O&M of the SeTP to a potential Area Level Federations (ALF) of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The SHG members will get be compensated for maintenance of FSSM after it is approved by the Government.

The Municipality had organised several rounds of consultations and orientations in this regard along with an assessment to screen and identify potential SHGs for managing the project. The civic body with support from FSSM Technical Support Unit (TSU) recently organised a two-day training for 30 SHG members on the existing entrepreneurial opportunities in the sanitation sector.

Das said the Municipality has established a Sanitation Cell through which the citizens can requisition cesspool vehicles for `1,000 per trip.