Cabinet approves ISBT at Baramunda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government on Thursday decided to construct modern inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda in the Capital with all passenger amenities. A bus depot will also be set up at Khandagiri for shifting the present one of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy told mediapersons that proposals in this regard were approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The ISBT will be constructed on 1,31,713 sq ft with commercial space of 1,70,912 sq ft. The terminus will also have 35 bus bays and 190 idle parking spaces. Apart from this, public parking space for more than 250 four wheelers and 175 two wheelers has also been planned, Tripathy said.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been entrusted with the development of the project on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode on the basis of a transparent bidding process, he added.

He said Bridge and Roof Company India Limited, a Central government undertaking, has become the preferred bidder being L1 with negotiated offer of Rs 166.66 crore exclusive of taxes.

The Cabinet has approved acceptance offer of the L1 bidder, the Chief Secretary said and added that the project will be completed in 24 months. Besides, it will have maintenance period of five years and defect liability period of five years. The selected bidder will also develop a bus depot for OSRTC at Khandagiri for shifting the existing one from Baramunda.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for launching of a massive awareness campaign for financial literacy, financial inclusion, cashless transaction and implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) in every possible sphere. These responsibilities have been entrusted to the officers of small savings cadre as their additional work who will now be known as small savings and financial inclusion officers.

Besides, the Cabinet cleared a proposal for execution of rural pipe water supply project in Balasore district to be funded out of State plan ‘BASUDHA’ for 90,219 people of 90 villages under 17 gram panchayats of Nilagiri block. Lowest tender of joint venture of Rajasthan based Zuberi Engineering Company and Necon Power Infra of Rs 149.12 crore was approved. The project will completed within 24 months.

Similarly, proposals for construction of teaching hospitals for the new government medical colleges at Balasore and Balangir were cleared. The medical colleges will be 500-bed each with service block and medical gases pipeline system. The Cabinet approved the lowest percentage rate composite tender of Iron Triangle Limited for Balasore and Balangir project for Rs 144.98 crore and Rs 142.45 crore respectively. Both the projects will be completed in 30 months.

Proposal for widening and strengthening of 35-km long Tomka-Manganpur road in Jajpur district was also approved. Cabinet approved lowest tender of Rs 117 crore of Sri Durga Condev Private Limited for the project to be completed within 24 months. Besides, proposal to frame a separate set up ruled for senior court manager and court managers in High Court and district courts in compliance of the order of Supreme Court was cleared.