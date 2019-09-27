Home States Odisha

CM’s call for broker-free RTOs

Published: 27th September 2019 03:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed officials concerned to make Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State broker-free within 15 days.

The Chief Minister’s directive came during a meeting through video conferencing with the district Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) from Loka Seva Bhavan here. He asked the officers to open more counters at the RTOs to facilitate issue of driving licence and other vehicle-related documents to enable people comply with the provisions of amended MV Act.

Asking the officials to take stringent action against drunken and reckless driving, the Chief Minister also underscored the need for prompt first aid service to road accident victims. He said awareness programmes should be conducted in schools, colleges and road sides to make people aware about road safety and provisions of amended MV Act.

Stating that every year 5,000 people die in road accidents in Odisha, the Chief Minister said deaths affect the social wellbeing and economic development of the society. He asked the departments concerned to work in coordination for proper implementation of the rules.

Minister for Transport and Commerce Padmanabha Behera, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) R Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma, Secretary of 5Ts VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

