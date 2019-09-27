Home States Odisha

Eye on land acquisition for heritage corridor

Officials to meet individuals whose land will be acquired and discuss packages offered for their rehabilitation

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration, as part of the initiative to ensure comprehensive development of the town and creation of the Heritage Corridor around Sri Jagannath temple, has set up a land acquisition office, which began functioning from the Collectorate here on Thursday.

As per the preliminary survey report, accepted by the Revenue department, 15.19 acre including 2.64 acre Government land would be acquired for the project. It includes 399 private houses.  

The report stated that private land would be acquired in Baselisahi, Manikarnikasahi, Dolamandap sahi, Kalikadevi sahi and Chudang sahi localities near the temple. The Nabakrushna Choudhury Educational Development Centre has been entrusted the task of studying the social impact of land acquisition and submit a report in this regard within one month.

As per the plan, public hearings would be held in the localities from where land would be acquired. A team of officers including five IAS probationers led by Additional District Magistrate BK Das would meet individuals and discuss the packages offered by the administration for their rehabilitation. The focus would be on acquiring land through amicable settlement.

In another development, the Puri Municipality on Wednesday issued notice to 167 traders of old Municipal Market located along side Badadanda to vacate their shops by October 15. As per the notice, the shops would be demolished as they are unsafe.

It is learnt that a multi-storey modern market complex would be constructed at the location where the traders will be allotted shops. The notice inviting tender for construction of the modern market complex would be floated by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh along with revenue staff inspected the site on the day. The Roads and Buildings department of PWD has been entrusted the task of executing the project.  

Besides, the district administration has also chalked out a plan a install an environment-friendly system at Swargadwar for cremation of dead bodies.

PWD asked to stop wall work
Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday served a notice to the Executive Engineer of PWD to stop the ongoing construction of a garden wall close to Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath Temple. Junior Conservation Assistant in-charge of Sri Jagannath Temple Jyoti Pradhan said prior permission is required by the ASI before undertaking any construction within 100 metre of the 12th century shrine. He said once permission is granted, the temple administration would start construction of the wall. 

