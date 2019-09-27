Home States Odisha

Five middlemen held for cheating patients at VIMSAR

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had asked Chief District Medical Officers to keep hospitals out of bounds of middlemen to bring transparency in the delivery of health services.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered strong action against middlemen operating in some State-run hospitals, Sambalpur police on Thursday arrested five brokers from VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

They were trying to fleece money from patients on the pretext of providing better health services at the hospital. The accused are Darasingh Luha, Amit Kumbhar, Ashok Bag, Kailash Suna, all from Burla and Laba Sendria of Bada Bazar within Khetrajpur police limits. Police seized five prescriptions, eight strips of different types of medicines and a cash of `1,500 from their possession. 
On receiving information about some middlemen engaged in luring patients and their attendants with better medical services at the hospital in exchange of money, two police teams in plain clothes rushed to VIMSAR. The five were caught in the act and arrested.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the five brokers were arrested while they were influencing the patients. Police will conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and other persons involved in such kind of activities will also be nabbed, he said.  
Under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the State Government, police have to ensure that patients get proper treatment without any harassment at Government-run hospitals. The drive against middlemen will continue at VIMSAR, he added. 

The accused were booked under Sections 417, 418, 419, 420, 120 (B), 386 and 34 of the IPC.
Four brokers nabbed in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Police on Thursday arrested three middlemen from Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for luring patients into buying medicines from a private drug store. Similarly, another broker was arrested from Rairangpur Regional Transport Office for demanding bribe from people to provide them driving licence easily. The middlemen who were nabbed from the MCH are Binod Mishra, Aju Kumar Mohanta and Md Samir, all from Baripada town while Susanta Kumar Mohanta was arrested from the RTO.

