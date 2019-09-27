Home States Odisha

Govt to retire employees with doubtful integrity

Principal Secretary of GA&PG has sent a circular mandating performance reviews of the employees
 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to adopt premature retirement mechanism to weed out employees of doubtful integrity to ensure efficiency in administration. As part of measures to check corruption and strengthen deliver mechanism, performance review of Government servants would be undertaken to ascertain whether they would be retained in service or given retirement.

Principal Secretary of General Administration and Pension and Grievances Sanjeev Chopra has sent a circular along with guidelines to all Secretaries urging them to instruct the authorities to conduct review of employees. The officials, who have completed 30 years of qualifying service or attained 50 years and 55 years of age, will be considered for review. While the review of Group-A and Group-B officers will be conducted four times a year - on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, the Group-C officers and Group-D employees will be reviewed by the authorised committee yearly twice - June 30 and December 31. The Government has also set criteria to be followed by the review committees. The Government employees whose integrity is doubtful and ineffective will be handed out compulsory retirement.

The basic consideration in identifying ineffective employees would be the fitness and competence. Though entire service record of officials would be considered, no official would retire on the grounds of ineffectiveness if he/she has been promoted to a higher post in the last five years and his/her service in the higher post is found satisfactory. But there will be zero tolerance for corrupt officials.
“The damage to public interest could be marginal if an old employee in the last years of service is found ineffective. But the damage may be incalculable, if an official is found to be corrupt and obtains illegal gratification for tasks he/she is duty bound to perform,” Chopra said. 

Quoting a Supreme Court judgment, the circular stated that the premature retirement will not be imposed as a punitive measure. If conduct of a Government employee becomes unbecoming to the public interest, the Government has an absolute right to give the employee compulsory retirement, it added. If the decision is taken to give an employee premature retirement, he/she has either to be given a notice in writing at least three months before the date of retirement or paid three months’ pay and allowances. 
Since no stigma is attached to an employee retiring prematurely, his/her service would be certified as satisfactory for pension purposes. The departments have been asked to hold review committee meetings regularly.

