HC modifies order on OCA voter

CUTTACK: Modifying an earlier order, the Orissa High Court has allowed the nominated representative of District Athletic Association, Koraput, Anup Kumar Patra to vote in Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) election to be held on Friday.

On Thursday, the Single Judge Bench of Justice CR Dash had directed Koraput Collector to nominate another person to cast vote in the OCA election after Patra’s inclusion in the voter list was challenged in a petition. Justice Dash modified the order after it was pointed out by OCA counsel Dayananda Mohapatra that there was a Supreme Court restriction on interference in election process of cricket association elections. Justice Dash allowed Patra to cast vote in the OCA election, but said his voting power would be subject to final outcome of the petition.

J Hema Chandra Rao, who was vice-president of District Athletic Association, Koraput filed the petition opposing Patra’s inclusion as a voter.

Though the elected executive body of the DAA had completed a period of four years on April 17, 2019 and fresh elections had not taken place, the name of Patra who was general secretary was nominated representative without any authorisation. The inclusion of Patra as voter also violated the guidelines of BCCI as well as the Supreme Court appointed committee as he had held the post of secretary for three terms of four years each, the petitioner stated.