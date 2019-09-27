Home States Odisha

In-laws arrested for thrashing Odisha woman over dowry demand

The father-in-law, mother-in-law and the husband of the woman were arrested after a video of in-laws beating their daughter-in-law and dragging her by the hair over dowry demand went viral.

Published: 27th September 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAJPUR: A woman in Odisha's Jajpur district was allegedly thrashed by her father-in-law and mother-in-law over dowry demand, police said on Friday.

The father-in-law, mother-in-law and the husband of the woman were arrested after a video of in-laws beating their daughter-in-law and dragging her by the hair over dowry demand went viral on social media on Wednesday night, the police said.

In the video, a man identified as Nabin Behera was seen dragging his daughter-in-law by her hair while his wife Charulata Behera was beating her with a stick at Dhaneswar village under the jurisdiction of Korei police station on Wednesday.

Although no formal complaint was filed but Korei police station took suo moto cognizance of the matter after the video went viral on social media.

"We have suo moto registered a case after the video of the incident did the rounds on social media platforms on Wednesday night and arrested father-in-law, mother-in-law and the husband of the victim under various sections of IPC," said Ranjit Mohanty, Inspector-in-charge of Korei police station.

The woman Meena Behera (26), a resident of Jokadia- Bhandaripada in Jajpur district was married to Gananath Behera about 5 years ago, the police said.

She was allegedly tortured by her in-laws several times in the past over dowry demand.

The woman had once consumed poison following the torture by the in-laws over the issue and was hospitalised in a local hospital, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Woman Torture Dowry Torture
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp