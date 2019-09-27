In-laws thrash woman in public over dowry, held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shameful incident, an elderly couple dragged their daughter-in-law on the village road and thrashed her mercilessly in full public view at Dhaneswar under Korei police limits in the district. The incident came to fore after its video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, the man identified as Nabin Behera of Dhaneswar village was seen dragging his daughter-in-law Meena by her hair while beating her up with a stick on the road. His wife Charulata also joined in and beat her up with a stick.

Charulata also hurled abuses at the hapless woman. While Meena was seen crying for help, neighbours and villagers watched as mute spectators.

Police said Meena (26) of Jokadia-Bhandaripada village under Kuakhia police limits was married to Gananath Behera of Dhaneswar village about five years ago. Meena was given cash, gold jewellery and other household articles as per the demand of her in-laws during the marriage. But she was allegedly tortured by her in-laws multiple times in the past over dowry demand.

Meena had earlier consumed poison due to the torture by the in-laws over the issue and was hospitalised.

After the video went viral, Korei police took suo moto cognizance of the matter and arrested her in-laws and husband on Thursday. Though the exact reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police said it was a case of dowry torture.The three were produced in court.