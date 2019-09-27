Maoists’ bid to exploit tribal unrest

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Taking advantage of the prevailing tribal unrest in Swabhiman Anchal over murder of a villager, outlawed CPI (Maoist) is making a brazen attempt to regain lost ground. On Wednesday, secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the Maoists Udaya came overground to throw weight behind the locals who are up in arms.

A central committee member, Udaya addressed a select team of mediapersons in Swabhiman Anchal where he blamed the Border Security Force for the murder of Raju Hantal, raising the socio-political temperature in the region. Raju was a native of Rangniguda and found dead in an anganwadi centre of Jantapai.

The top Maoist leader, who carries a cash reward of `20 lakh and `25 lakh by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Governments respectively, denied any hand of the Red rebels in the attack on Papermetla police station in the aftermath of the alleged murder.

“Irate tribals of Swabhiman Anchal attacked the police station in protest against the killing of Raju but police are hatching a conspiracy to pin the blame on us,” Udaya said. He also blamed police for killing two youths Benu Hantal of Allampeka and Budra Hantal of Narangijhola village.

Inhabitants of the erstwhile cut-off region lived with self-respect and dignity but lost it all after the Gurupriya bridge came up, he said. “The bridge has been constructed to loot minerals from the villages located on the Andhra-Odisha border in Swabhiman Anchal,” Udaya alleged.

He also targeted the Government’s poor health infrastructure to garner sympathy of the locals saying that hospitals in Andhra have enough doctors to look after patients but on the Odisha side, the situation is pathetic. Schools in Swabhiman Anchal don’t have teachers and there is no drinking water facility for inhabitants, he claimed. Meanwhile, sources pointed out that the Maoist movement has increased in the area to rally support for locals while police are yet to unearth the mystery behind the killing even 10 days after the incident.