Home States Odisha

Maoists’ bid to exploit tribal unrest

Taking advantage of the prevailing tribal unrest in Swabhiman Anchal over murder of a villager, outlawed CPI (Maoist) is making a brazen attempt to regain lost ground.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Taking advantage of the prevailing tribal unrest in Swabhiman Anchal over murder of a villager, outlawed CPI (Maoist) is making a brazen attempt to regain lost ground. On Wednesday, secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the Maoists Udaya came overground to throw weight behind the locals who are up in arms. 

A central committee member, Udaya addressed a select team of mediapersons in Swabhiman Anchal where he blamed the Border Security Force for the murder of Raju Hantal, raising the socio-political temperature in the region. Raju was a native of Rangniguda and found dead in an anganwadi centre of Jantapai. 

The top Maoist leader, who carries a cash reward of `20 lakh and `25 lakh by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Governments respectively, denied any hand of the Red rebels in the attack on Papermetla police station in the aftermath of the alleged murder. 

“Irate tribals of Swabhiman Anchal attacked the police station in protest against the killing of Raju but police are hatching a conspiracy to pin the blame on us,” Udaya said. He also blamed police for killing two youths Benu Hantal of Allampeka and Budra Hantal of Narangijhola village. 

Inhabitants of the erstwhile cut-off region lived with self-respect and dignity but lost it all after the Gurupriya bridge came up, he said. “The bridge has been constructed to loot minerals from the villages located on the Andhra-Odisha border in Swabhiman Anchal,” Udaya alleged.

He also targeted the Government’s poor health infrastructure to garner sympathy of the locals saying that hospitals in Andhra have enough doctors to look after patients but on the Odisha side, the situation is pathetic. Schools in Swabhiman Anchal don’t have teachers and there is no drinking water facility for inhabitants, he claimed. Meanwhile, sources pointed out that the Maoist movement has increased in the area to rally support for locals while police are yet to unearth the mystery behind the killing even 10 days after the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp