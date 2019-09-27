OMFED milk dearer by Rs 4 a litre from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-owned Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) has increased the packaged milk price by Rs 4 per litre. The change in price will come into effect from Friday.

The consumers will now have to pay Rs 38 per litre of toned milk while premium or gold premium milk will cost Rs 44 per litre.

With the increase in milk price, the commission for retailers has also been increased by 25 paise per litre, said OMFED Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Sambit Kumar Patra. The apex dairy cooperative society said the milk producers will get Rs 3 from the enhanced price and the rest will go to OMFED which will deposit 10 paise from each rupee towards compensation to agents under saving scheme.

The milk farmers are now getting Rs 26.10 per litre from OMFED and the price has remained unchanged since December 2014. The Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association has been demanding hike in milk farmers price to Rs 30 per litre.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahoo had recently said the demand of milk farmers was under active consideration of the State Government. After Pragati Dairy and Milk Moo - increased price of farmers by Rs 3 per litre from August 26 and September 1 respectively, there is a bid drop in milk collection by OMFED as farmers started supplying more milk to the two private players.