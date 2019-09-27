Onion price continues to go up

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With onion selling for Rs 50-60 per kg in Rourkela market, the consumers are in tears.Even as the price of the bulb has been going up for the last two months, the administration seems oblivious to the crisis. Onion is fast vanishing from kitchens with some people cutting down on its consumption.

Sources said, the bulb, an essential ingredient in kitchen, is being sold for Rs 50 per kg in Traffic Gate

Market, Daily Market and Ispat Market. With some vendors selling it for Rs 60 per kg, the absence of a mechanism to check the price of onion is quite apparent in the city.

Two months back, onion was abundantly available in the market for Rs 15 per kg. However, by September 2, the price went up to Rs 35-40 per kg depending on quality and size.

A retailer Basu Barik said the wholesale price of onion is Rs 45-46 per kg and he sells it for Rs 50 as around five to 10 kg in a sack of 50 kg is discarded as waste.

On September 2, Sundargarh Civil Supplies Officer A Barik said he had written to Rourkela ADM and Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) to call a meeting of the onion wholesalers and find ways to keep the price of bulb in check.

The bulk of onion is procured from Nashik in Maharashtra and the rise in its price is being attributed to shortage of the bulb at the source.