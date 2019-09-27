Pradhan urges Naveen on Smart City project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With projects under Smart City Mission moving at a snail pace even after two and a half years of Rourkela’s inclusion in the urban renewal programme, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the intervention of both, State and Centre and expeditious completion of the projects.

Writing separately to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Pradhan expressed concern at the tardy progress of Smart city projects.

“I am disappointed to note that the total expenditure incurred by Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) thus far is only `22.23 crore of which `16.37 crore has been spent towards consultancy fees and salaries,” the letter said. It is unfortunate that four years since the sanction of grants from the Central and State Government, RSCL has not been able to show significant progress in the project, he added.

Pradhan said the Smart City project was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a technology-driven fast-track development project for upcoming urban centres across India to bring them at par with world-class cities in the 21st century.

“It is a matter of pride that Odisha can count two cities in this marquee programme - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. As one of the first industrial urban centres in India, Rourkela stands to gain massively from holistic development enshrined in the Smart City model.

However, Rourkela’s progress in the Smart City Project is a matter of great concern,” Pradhan said.

He said information available from public information officer of RSCL in response to an RTI query, states that the Centre has sanctioned `376 crore for the project. “I request your personal intervention in expediting the resolution for speeding up the progress of Rourkela Smart City Project for the welfare of Rourkela citizens,” the letter said.