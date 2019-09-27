Home States Odisha

Sambalpur lawyers close offices, banks

Earlier, the State Government had sent a letter to the Centre for setting up a High Court bench in Western Odisha and in response, the latter had sought comprehensive proposal in this regard.

Lawyers staging protest in front of Divisional Railway Manager office in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur on Thursday closed all State and Central Government offices along with banking and non-banking financial institutions here over their demand of establishment of a bench of Orissa High Court in Western Odisha.

Adhering to the decision of the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All-Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) to paralyse all State and Central Government offices besides banking and non-banking financial institutions across the region on the last three working days of every month, DBA, Sambalpur will also close the offices on September 27 and 30.

President of DBA, Sambalpur Bijitendriya Pradhan said, since September 28 and 29 are Government holidays, the lawyers will close the offices on September 27 and 30. However, educational institutions, health services and civic body have been exempted.

He said the CAC had demanded that the State Government should submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha by August 30 this year. However, the State Government is yet to initiate any step in this regard, which forced the committee to intensify its stir in the region.

Pradhan said the State Government had assured the lawyers of the region that the inter-departmental committee, constituted by it, would pursue the matter with the Centre. However, the committee is yet to convene a meeting.

