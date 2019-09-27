Six cases of paraquat poisoning in 24 hours

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With paraquat poisoning in Western Odisha belt assuming alarming proportions, six more persons have consumed the lethal herbicide and were admitted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in less than 24 hours.

The six who attempted suicide are Ganesh Dehri of Bhatli, Jhagdu Bariha of Barpali, Keshaba Bhoi of Tilemal in Bargarh, Banamali Behera of Attabira, Jumi Kumari of Manmouda in Boudh and Basmati Bhoi of Sibra in Chhattisgarh. All are in the age group of 17-28.

While four patients with kidney failure are being administered dialysis, Jhagdu is suffering from respiratory ailments as his lungs have been affected. Jumi is critical after vomiting blood.

Dr Shankar Ramchandani, who is treating the cases, said, “It is very disturbing to see so many patients affected due to the lethal herbicide within a day. The patients were brought in a very critical condition and nothing can be said about their chances of survival as of now.”

So far, in September alone, over 10 cases of paraquat poisoning have been reported in the hospital.

Doctors of VIMSAR have been demanding complete ban on the herbicide and have repeatedly drawn the attention of the Government towards the issue. On September 9, the doctors started a signature campaign and four days later, five of them went on fast for a day demanding a ban on paraquat.

Prior to this, the doctors had also written to the Government to impose ban on sale of paraquat on March 15 and 20.

Recently, the State Government, in a letter to the superintendent of VIMSAR, had sought a report on paraquat deaths in VIMSAR. “If the State Government is concerned about putting an end to the menace, it should take a decision in this regard on a priority basis,” Dr Ramchandani said.

Unlike other herbicide, no antidote is available for paraquat.

