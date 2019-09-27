Special drive against middlemen in hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked CDMOs to keep hospitals out of the bounds of middlemen, DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma directed SPs and DCPs to launch a special drive against persons involved in such activities.

The DGP asked the police officers to take action against middlemen operating in different hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks and dispensaries, among others.

Sharma also instructed the officers that cases must be registered against middlemen cheating the patients and their relatives and action should be initiated on the basis of evidence.

Investigation of such cases will focus on establishing linkages of middlemen with others including owners of nursing homes and diagnostic centres so that appropriate legal action can be taken against them.

The DGP further directed that the drive against middlemen should be conducted on a daily basis under the direct supervision of SPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). SPs and DCPs have been directed to submit their respective situation report on a daily basis regarding action taken against middlemen in different districts. Police have so far arrested about 30 middlemen from various parts of the State.

Five middlemen each have been apprehended from Sambalpur and Balangir, four each have been arrested from Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Rourkela, three each have been held from Mayurbhanj and Balasore and two have been nabbed from Nabarangpur in the last two days.

“It has come to the notice of State Government that middlemen are active in hospitals, particularly near blood banks, dialysis units and ambulance services causing inconvenience to patients. Such activities need to be stopped forthwith,” the CM said on Wednesday.