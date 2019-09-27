Home States Odisha

Tiki Mausi to popularise women, child schemes

Mascot has words of advice for women, children and adolescents
 

Published: 27th September 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu launching mascot of Tiki Mausi at a function in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Women and Child Development (WCD) department on Thursday launched a comprehensive communication strategy and unveiled a mascot ‘Tiki Mausi’ to popularise programmes and schemes of the department.

‘Tiki Mausi’ will be used to ensure last mile penetration in every corner of the State through social media, folk media, radio jingles, animated videos, wall paintings and hoardings. Principal Secretary of WCD department Anu Garg said “We can reach out to more people through door-to-door visit. We need to move beyond the common way of transmitting the message through regular use of social media. Video messages featuring Tiki Mausi have been prepared. Anganwadi workers and volunteers can create awareness among people by showing these videos.”

The mascot, resembling a typical friendly neighbourhood aunty has words of advice for everyone starting from mothers to children and adolescents.
WCD Minister Tukuni Sahu said the State Government is committed for overall welfare of children and women. 

Reduction in maternal and infant mortality and childhood anaemia is testimony to it. 
The officials have been directed to ensure that the services and schemes are reaching people. Tiki Mausi mascot is expected to change the way of communication with people, she added.
Tiki Mausi will also disseminate information about various services like Sakhi centres and schemes like ‘Mamata’, ‘Biju Sishu Surakhya Yojana’ and nutrition programmes with the active help of panchayat representatives and women self help groups.

Among others, Chairperson of ‘Mo College’ Akash Das Nayak, Director of I&PR department Krupasindhu Mishra and Odisha head of Unicef Monika O Nielsen were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp