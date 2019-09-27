Tiki Mausi to popularise women, child schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Women and Child Development (WCD) department on Thursday launched a comprehensive communication strategy and unveiled a mascot ‘Tiki Mausi’ to popularise programmes and schemes of the department.

‘Tiki Mausi’ will be used to ensure last mile penetration in every corner of the State through social media, folk media, radio jingles, animated videos, wall paintings and hoardings. Principal Secretary of WCD department Anu Garg said “We can reach out to more people through door-to-door visit. We need to move beyond the common way of transmitting the message through regular use of social media. Video messages featuring Tiki Mausi have been prepared. Anganwadi workers and volunteers can create awareness among people by showing these videos.”

The mascot, resembling a typical friendly neighbourhood aunty has words of advice for everyone starting from mothers to children and adolescents.

WCD Minister Tukuni Sahu said the State Government is committed for overall welfare of children and women.

Reduction in maternal and infant mortality and childhood anaemia is testimony to it.

The officials have been directed to ensure that the services and schemes are reaching people. Tiki Mausi mascot is expected to change the way of communication with people, she added.

Tiki Mausi will also disseminate information about various services like Sakhi centres and schemes like ‘Mamata’, ‘Biju Sishu Surakhya Yojana’ and nutrition programmes with the active help of panchayat representatives and women self help groups.

Among others, Chairperson of ‘Mo College’ Akash Das Nayak, Director of I&PR department Krupasindhu Mishra and Odisha head of Unicef Monika O Nielsen were present.