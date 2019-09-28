20 thousand KALIA scheme beneficiaries ineligible in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 20,000 ineligible farmers of Ganjam district have managed to pocket financial assistance under KALIA scheme.

Of 3.8 lakh beneficiaries in the district, 20,000 farmers were found to be ineligible during a verification drive conducted by the administration, said Deputy Director of Agriculture Manoj Kumar Behera.



Under the State-sponsored scheme, Rs 10,000 per family with Rs 5,000 each for kharif and rabi seasons is provided as financial assistance for taking up agricultural activities.

“After verifying the applications with different databases like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, National Food Security Act, P-PAS, State Food Security Scheme and Human Resources Management System, we have submitted the list of ineligible beneficiaries to the state government for necessary action,” Behera said.