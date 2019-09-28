Ailing Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary elephant sparks fear of herpes spread in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A sick elephant found near Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary on Thursday has sparked apprehension of spread of herpes virus, which has already claimed lives of four jumbos in Nandankanan Zoo, to other parts of the State.



Though the elephant’s blood examination reports are still awaited, PCCF (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay has advised all DFOs to remain alert about the infection. He has asked them to report the Wildlife Wing headquarters immediately when an elephant is found sick.



The advisory was issued after the 12-year-old pachyderm of Chandaka was found by the roadside near Banra in Cuttack and locals informed the forest officials.



A team of forest staff along with veterinary doctors rushed to the spot and started treatment of the elephant as per advice of National Project Coordinator of elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses (EEHV) G Mahato.

Chandaka Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kedar Kumar Swain said, experts of Centre for Wildlife Health at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) are currently monitoring the health condition of the young elephant.



The DFO said, it is not possible on their part to confirm whether the elephant is infected with herpes virus as they are yet to receive the blood sample report of the ailing elephant which has been sent to Centre for Wildlife Health for test.

He, however, said unlike the cases of elephants in Nanadankanan which had died within 24 hours of detection of EEHV infection, condition of the jumbo in Chandaka has improved, albeit marginally. It has started taking food, he claimed.



Wildlife officials are concerned about the infection as no vaccine has been developed to contain the spread of EEHV. The source of infection of the virus has also remained unclear, sources added.