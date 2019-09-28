Home States Odisha

Bodyguard of top Maoist leader Udaya surrenders in Odisha

Published: 28th September 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two days after secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist) Udaya came overground in support of protesting tribals of Swabhiman Anchal, the banned outfit received a jolt on Friday after a bodyguard of the top Naxal leader surrendered before Malkangiri SP Risikesh D Khilari.

Madkami Dula, a native of Karigundam village under Chintagufa in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, gave up arms in presence of second-in-command of Sukma-based CRPF 74 Battalion Sandeep Kumar Neeraj at the district police office here. 

His role is suspected in six crimes - killing of civilian Sahadev Badnaik of Ghusumpadar village in 2015, Ramaguda encounter in Swabhiman Anchal in 2016, exchange of fire with security forces near Dandabadi under Boipariguda in Koraput district and another gun battle near Jodamba last year.

Dula’s surrender was the outcome of the joint initiative of Malkangiri police and the CRPF 74 Battalion. Combing operation by security forces has been intensified in the interior areas. 

Besides, development activities undertaken by the district administration after opening of Gurupriya bridge have impacted the Maoist support base, the SP said.

“Dula understood the futility of  the violent path of Naxalism and decided to join the mainstream,” Khilari said. He would be extended all financial assistance under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of Odisha government. 

On Wednesday, Udaya had addressed a select team of mediapersons in Swabhiman Anchal and blamed the BSF for the murder of Raju Hantal, a native of Rangniguda who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an anganwadi centre of Jantapai.

