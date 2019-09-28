New twist to Junagarh gang-rape case  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In yet another twist to the alleged Junagarh gang-rape case, the victim on Friday made a U-turn and accused the acquaintance, who had offered her a lift on his motorcycle on the fateful day, of being the main culprit in the crime.



In a video statement, the girl said Narendra Sabar alias Lalindra was, in fact, the first to rape her. She further said if action was not taken against Sabar, she will end her life. “All the culprits should be hanged,” she said.

Following the victim’s revelation, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said police have taken suo motu cognisance of the allegation. A police team including a lady Inspector went to the village of the girl to record her statement afresh.



The SP, however, mentioned the flip flops by the victim and said she had not mentioned any such thing in her first statement nor in the FIR except expressing only suspicion on Sabar.



“It may be due to severe trauma she was going through after the incident. Now that she has directly accused Sabar as the main culprit, police will certainly act on her revelation,” he explained.



While police have already arrested all the accused in the crime, action will be taken against Sabar on the basis of the victim’s fresh statement, he added.

Meanwhile, the issue has created a storm in the district with Kalahandi Bar Association president Bhavendra Panda demanding a Crime Branch probe into the case and the BJP deciding to launch agitation over the incident.



Demanding justice for the victim, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and MP Basanta Panda said if the prime accused Sabar was not arrested immediately, the BJP will take to the streets.



The police, on September 25, had arrested six accused on charges of rape and three others under the IT Act for making the video of the crime viral on social media.



On September 14, the victim, waiting for a bus to her village, was offered a lift by Sabar. About six km from Junagarh police station, she was gang-raped in nearby Jaring jungle.