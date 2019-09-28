Odisha stares at power crisis

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Power crisis looms large in Odisha as the state is incurring a daily loss of 355 MW electricity due to closure of three units in NTPC-Kaniha over coal shortage.



As per its share, the state normally gets 544 MW power from NTPC-Kaniha, the second-largest power plant in the country. But is now receiving only 190 MW per day due to shutdown of the plant’s three 500 MW units and partial load in the remaining units.

The NTPC plant, which supplies power to 17 states, is facing acute coal shortage for the last several months due to short supply from feeding MCL mines. The shortage is mainly due to frequent strikes at Talcher coalfield by locals.



An NTPC official said units 1, 4 and 5 of the plant have been shut down while in the other three operational units, the generation is partial. Instead of generating the daily quota of 3,000 MW power, the plant is now producing 1,110 MW which is being distributed among the consumers states.



“We now get less coal even from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and currently, our stock is only 10,000 tonne. We are receiving 30,000 tonne to 40,000 tonne coal against the daily demand of 55,000 tonne to run the plant in full load. If the situation does not improve, then more units will be shut down in coming days,” the official said.

The power plant is linked to Lingaraj and Kaniha mines of the MCL which together supply around 40,000 tonne to 45,000 tonne of coal. The rest is met from other mines.



An MCL official blamed frequent disruptions at Kaniha mines for the low supply of coal to the NTPC plant.



“The coal supply from Lingaraj mine is normal. But we are not able to supply coal from Kaniha as per the requirement because of frequent strikes. However, MCL is trying its best to supply coal to the power plant from other sources,” the official added.