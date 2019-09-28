Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court clears way for solid waste project

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra said CMC can float any tender but it will be subject to the outcome of MWHPL’s petition.

Published: 28th September 2019

Orrisa High Court

Orrisa High Court (Fie Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a relief to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Orissa High Court on Wednesday lifted interim stay restraining it from inviting fresh bids for its integrated solid waste management project.

The restriction was imposed on April 19 this year after New Delhi-based Metro Waste Handling Pvt Limited (MWHPL) challenged the State Government’s order to cancel the tender process finalised in its favour by the CMC. 

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra said CMC can float any tender but it will be subject to the outcome of MWHPL’s petition.

Giving MWHPL the liberty to ‘apply in the fresh tender’, the Court vacated the stay order after CMC filed a counter-affidavit which said the state government had turned down the tender finalised in MWHPL’s favour as it was found to be “detrimental to the CMC’s revenue interests” and consequently to the public interest involved in the matter.

“MWHPL was the lowest bidder. But the departmental tender committee at the government level did not sanction the tender finalised in favour of the company as the price even after negotiation was 64 per cent over and above the estimated value,” the counter-affidavit said.

While fixing September 30 for MWHPL’s case, the HC had given the company time until then to reply as to whether it will prefer executing the project at the tender price, abide by the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and agree to other conditions of the civic body and state government. 

Implementation of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project, 2016 which has been delayed by over two years assumes significance as it is slated to be a blueprint for better segregation and disposal of garbage from the city.

The project along with garbage collection and disposal, envisages mechanised sweeping, GPRS tracking system and biometric attendance system. It will bring in a new set of regulations for better segregation and disposal of waste in the city, said officials.

