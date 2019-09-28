Home States Odisha

Pest attack worries Odisha farmers  

Standing paddy crops on thousands of acres are facing a threat from pests like stemborer, caseworm and blast.

Panic has gripped farmers of Maneswar block over brown plant hopper (BPH) infestation which had caused sever damage to paddy crops

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After an erratic monsoon, farmers in the district are in a dread of pest attack. 

Standing paddy crops on thousands of acres are facing a threat from pests like stemborer, caseworm and blast. Around 5,227 hectare (ha) of paddy fields has been infested by the pests. However, the agriculture officials claimed that the situation is under control.

This year, the district administration had set a target to cultivate paddy over 1,06,970 ha under kharif crop season. Though the damage figures are not alarming yet, majority of the land belonging to farmers of Dhanakuda and Maneswar blocks have been severely affected. 

Panic has gripped farmers of Maneswar block over brown plant hopper (BPH) infestation which had caused sever damage to paddy crops in the district last year. The pest had damaged 140 ha of land in Jujumura and 121 ha in Maneswar last year. 

As per reports, 780 ha of land is affected in Maneswar, of which 129 ha is infested by BPH. Similarly, 894 ha land is affected in Jujumura block including 65 ha by BPH. 

Earlier this month, the department for the first time introduced light traps for pest control. After assessing the recent status of pest infestation, the department is likely to speed up awareness campaigns from the coming week. 

Deputy Director of Agriculture Khagendra Nath Jena said, “The pests attacking the crops are commonly found during this season. However, the situation is not alarming yet and can be controlled by creating awareness among the farmers.”

