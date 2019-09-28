Home States Odisha

President Ram Nath Kovind at Air Defence College

One of the youngest corps of Army, the Army Air Defence Corps bifurcated from the Regiment of Artillery over 25 years ago.

President Ram Nath Kovind at Air Defence College ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: President Ram Nath Kovind was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at Rangeilunda air strip near here on Friday.

After alighting from an Air Force chopper, the President drove to Army Air Defence College (AADC) in Gopalpur where he will attend a function on Saturday. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are also slated to attend the function. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will also be present at the AADC.

Kovind will hand over the prestigious President’s Colours award to the Corps of Army Air Defence. The President’s Colours award is the highest military honour for an armed forces organisation.

The selection for this prestigious award is based on the performance and achievement during both peace and hostilities.

Spread over 2,700 acres, the institute boasts of modern facilities, equipment and weapons. Established in 1989 as an autonomous body, the Army Air Defence College (previously Air Defence and Guided Missile School and Centre) is the training school for the personnel of the Air Defence Corps.

“We have made elaborate arrangements for the visit of the President,”  Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said.
 

