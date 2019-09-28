Separated twin Balia on ventilator in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital have put Balia, one of the separated conjoined twins, on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated.



“Balia is suffering from acute respiratory system infection and has been put on ventilator support as his health condition is critical,” said SCBMCH Superintendent CBK Mohanty.



The reports of all his routine tests conducted on Wednesday were normal. However, the report of his chest X-Ray on Thursday afternoon revealed lungs infection following which he was put on ventilator support in the evening as per the suggestion of AIIMS doctors, Mohanty said.

The 14-member specialised team of doctors of SCBMCH, led by Head of Neurosurgery department Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, is consulting AIIMS doctors headed by Dr Deepak Gupta at regular intervals and providing treatment as per their suggestions,” said Mohanty.



ALSO READ: Conjoined twins born in Odisha's Dhenkanal die due to cardiac arrest



The separated twin is most probably suffering from pneumonia and his condition is stable, said Mohanty.

Balia and his twin Jaga, who suffered from rare craniopagus disorder, were admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi in July 2017 at the initiation of Odisha Government.



A special team of doctors performed cranial separation surgeries and after two years of treatment, the twins had brought to Odisha and admitted to SCB on September 7.

At SCBMCH a 14-member team of doctors from different departments was formed to monitor and provide necessary treatment to separated twins incordination with AIIMS.