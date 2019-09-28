Home States Odisha

Separated twin Balia on ventilator in Odisha

 The doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital have put Balia, one of the separated conjoined twins, on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated.

Published: 28th September 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Balia

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital have put Balia, one of the separated conjoined twins, on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated.

“Balia is suffering from acute respiratory system infection and has been put on ventilator support as his health condition is critical,” said SCBMCH Superintendent CBK Mohanty.

The reports of all his routine tests conducted on Wednesday were normal. However, the report of his chest X-Ray on Thursday afternoon revealed lungs infection following which he was put on ventilator support in the evening as per the suggestion of AIIMS doctors, Mohanty said.

The 14-member specialised team of doctors of SCBMCH, led by Head of Neurosurgery department Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, is consulting AIIMS doctors headed by Dr Deepak Gupta at regular intervals and providing treatment as per their suggestions,” said Mohanty.

ALSO READ: Conjoined twins born in Odisha's Dhenkanal die due to cardiac arrest

The separated twin is most probably suffering from pneumonia and his condition is stable, said Mohanty.

Balia and his twin Jaga, who suffered from rare craniopagus disorder, were admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi in July 2017 at the initiation of Odisha Government.

A special team of doctors performed cranial separation surgeries and after two years of treatment, the twins had brought to Odisha and admitted to SCB on September 7.

At SCBMCH a 14-member team of doctors from different departments was formed to monitor and provide necessary treatment to separated twins incordination with AIIMS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Conjoined Twins Odisha Twins
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp