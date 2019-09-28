Tourism Day: CM Naveen Patnaik woos tourists to Odisha

Home States Odisha

Taking to social media on World Tourism Day, Naveen Patnaik said Odisha offers abundance of natural beauty, a trousseau of heritage and culture.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev participating in a rally to celebrate World Tourism Day in Bhubaneswar.| ( Photo | Irfana )

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wooed visitors to explore Odisha and experience the myriad wonders it has in store.

Taking to social media on World Tourism Day, Naveen said abundance of natural beauty, a trousseau of heritage and culture, unique avifauna and rich tribal legacy of Odisha offer sublime experience to every tourist.

“It’s our constant endeavour to unlock the immense potential of Odisha, endowed with rich heritage, captivating landscapes, diverse flora and fauna. Let’s travel around Odisha, celebrate its delectable diversity and immerse in the culture and spiritualism of India’s best kept secret,” he tweeted.

A mammoth tourism walk from Master Canteen to Ekamra Haat organised by Odisha Tourism, Hoteliers and Tour Operators’ Associations marked the day. The walk was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said the priority is to promote eco-tourism, ethnic and handicrafts tourism along with spiritual tourism besides capitalising on niche segments like heritage homestay, sports and adventure tourism so that more tourists can explore Odisha.

“Plans are afoot to develop infrastructure at selected destinations, start execution of Shamuka beach project and invite reputed hospitality brands to invest in the State. We also focus on promoting tourism offerings both at national and global levels through integrated 360-degree campaigns on various platforms, branding and marketing activities,” he added.

Representatives of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO), Travel Agents Association of Odisha (TAAO), Odisha Tour Operators Association (OTOA), Odisha Chapter of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and students from tourism and hospitality management institutes participated in the walk. OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra was present.

Puri district administration made special arrangements for visitors on the occasion. Volunteers welcomed them by applying sindoor (vermilion) on their forehead and offering roses at the railway station. Ghoda Nacha, a popular folk dance form of the State, was also performed.

