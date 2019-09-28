Women torch liquor unit in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Protesting administration’s failure to curb illegal sale of hooch, womenfolk and villagers of Rangiguda under Kundra block took matters in their own hands and ransacked a country liquor outlet before torching it on Friday.

Earlier, women of 13 villages under Rangiguda panchayat had approached the Excise and police officials to act against illegal manufacturing and sale of country liquor by mafia in the area.



A month back, they had even warned the persons engaged in the illegal business to stop the trade.



However, the administration did not take any action while the mafia did not heed their warning.