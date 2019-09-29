Armed forces ever ready for nation’s security: President Kovind

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday asserted that the armed forces are ever determined and ready to protect the unity and sovereignty of the country at any cost.



“We have taken a solemn pledge to defend the sovereignty of our country against all odds. I am confident that we will fulfil this vow and keep the dignity of our nation and our people in tact, whatever be the cost,” Kovind said at Army Air Defence College (AADC) at Gopalpur Military station here.

The Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces presented the President’s Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD).



ALSO READ: President Kovind honours Corps of Army Air Defence with President's Colours



The President’s Colours, the highest honour bestowed on a regiment in recognition of its contribution to the security of the nation during peace and war, was received by Lt Vivek Bijoyi More.

The President was presented the ‘Rashtriya Salute’ at the commencement of an impressive parade during the ceremony. Paying tributes to martyrs of AAD Corps, he said, “Their sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people.”

Armed forces ever ready for nation’s security: President

This is what the ‘Colours’ signifies, he said and exhorted the men of the Corps to carry it with them with pride and strive for excellence in all their endeavours. The Corps of AAD is a relatively young arm of the Indian Army.

However, in a short span of 25 years since its separation as an independent unit from the Regiment of Artillery on January 10, 1994, the Corps has already created a legacy for itself.



As sentinels of the skies, AAD has proved its mettle in war, internal security and during natural calamities. AAD has been in existence since 1940 as a part of Corps of Artillery.

During World War II, air defence troops had participated in various operations like Burma campaign, seige of Imphal and Kohima, recapture of Rangoon, operations in Arakans, Myitkiyina, Hongkong, Singapore, Malaya, Bahrain, Iraq and Persia and won multiple gallantry awards including four Military Crosses, one Medal of the British Empire, seven Indian Distinguished Service Medals and two Orders of the British Empire.

The Corps was awarded two Ashoka Chakras, two Kirti Chakras, 20 Vir Chakras, nine Shaurya Chakras, 113 Sena Medals and 55 Mention-in-Despatches in addition to four Honour Titles during 1971 Indo-Pak war. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat were among those present.