Arrested brokers will spot corrupt RTO officials: Odisha minister Padmanabha Behera

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Saturday said brokers arrested from regional transport offices (RTOs) will be asked to identify corrupt officials.



Stating that the brokers are ruling the roost in RTOs and collecting money from people to provide them with driving licences and other vehicle-related documents in connivance with some employees, the Minister said it has been decided to interrogate the arrested brokers to name the corrupt staff. He said action will be taken against the employees of RTOs for their involvement in corrupt practices.

The Minister also said the state government will start transfer of corrupt staff in the RTOs from October. There is a relaxation till December 31 for checking driving licence and pollution under control (PUC) certificates, however, there will be no relief for drunk driving and action will be taken for road safety, the Minister said.

Referring to vacancies of Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) post, he said sub-collectors will be asked to take charge of the vacant posts.



Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) will take charge in smaller zones (RTOs).



On reducing the fine amount, the Minister said traffic fine collections from other states are being reviewed and a decision will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister after the review is over, Behera said.