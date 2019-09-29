Home States Odisha

Augment irrigation in Dhenkanal: Odisha Minister Raghunandan Das

Similarly, Rengali right canal, supposed to irrigate 33,115 hectare of land, is supplying water to 15,209 hectare crop land.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rengali Right Canal in Dhenkanal I ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das on Saturday directed officials concerned to ensure irrigation facilities are available for all farmers across the district.

In a meeting with officials to review the district’s irrigation status and assess the progress of ongoing projects, Das expressed concern over the functioning of Rengali canal.

Only 2,405 hectares of land is being irrigated by the canal, which has the capacity to supply water to 10,356 hectares.

Similarly, Rengali right canal, supposed to irrigate 33,115 hectare of land, is supplying water to 15,209 hectare cropland. Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal said that engineers are staying away from pani panchayat meetings and this has affected the project.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo urged the Minister to improve irrigation facilities in the district by activating the Government machinery.

Sources said the maximum agricultural land under irrigation in the district is in Kamakshyanagar block. Rengali Right Irrigation Project Chief Construction Engineer S K Rath said the project will be completed by June 2021. The Government has allotted an additional  Rs 74 crore for a mega lift irrigation project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghunandan Das Dhenkanal
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp