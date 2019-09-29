Certificate verification of Odisha School Education Programme Authority staff soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has asked all the Collectors to verify certificates and mark sheets of employees working with it at different levels.



State Project Officer of OSEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia, in a letter to the Collectors, said reports have stated that fake certificates have been submitted by some of the employees during their engagement under erstwhile Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA).

“This is a matter of serious concern and needs to be dealt with immediately,” Poonia said and asked the Collectors to verify the documents of the employees working at OSEPA State Project office, District Project Offices and block level offices.

After verification by the Collectors, the District Project Coordinators of OSEPA will send the certificates to the colleges and universities concerned from where they had been issued to ensure its genuineness.



“If any such fake certificate is found to have been submitted by any of the employees, immediate steps will be taken to file FIR against the person involved in the act,” Poonia said, adding, “Process will also be started for dismissal of such employee.”