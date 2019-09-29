Crackdown on middlemen in Odisha, 31 touts arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its crackdown on the middlemen, Odisha Police on Saturday arrested 31 persons from various hospitals and RTOs in the State.



While nine middlemen were nabbed from hospitals, including three from the Capital, 22 were arrested from seven RTOs in the State.



Nine middlemen were nabbed from Jajpur RTO followed by four from Kandhamal RTO.

Similarly, three middlemen each from hospitals in Capital City and Kalahandi, two from Bhadrak and one from Khurda were apprehended on the day.



A police personnel posted at RTO-I in the city said over 50 middlemen used to sit near the office but for the last two days, no one was coming there.



Similarly, over 10 middlemen used to sit near RTO-II and their temporary huts wore a deserted look.