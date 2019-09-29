Criminal held after encounter in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A criminal Hrusikesh Mallick was arrested after an encounter with police at Garapur Chhack on Kendrapara–Pattamundei State Highway on the wee hours of Saturday.



Mallick along with four others had barged into the house of Nabaghan Parida of Juania village under Aul police limits by breaking the iron grill on Friday night and committed dacoity.

The gang also attacked Nabaghan, his wife Ratnarani and their daughter-in-law Gitanjali with sharp weapons and the three are now under treatment at Aul Government Hospital.



After committing the dacoity, the five criminals were returning to Kendrapara in a car when police following a tip-off, intercepted them near Garapur. Seeing the police, the criminals opened fire at them and in retaliation, police fired at them injuring Mallick.

The four others, however, managed to flee the spot. The injured criminal was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital at Kendrapara and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.



Police have seized five sharp weapons from him and investigation is on to arrest the other criminals. This is the eighth encounter between police and criminals in the last five months.