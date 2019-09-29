Dengue panic in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With 10 persons testing positive for dengue and chikungunya in Rasasingh village of Odapada block, a four-member team of Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar, visited the village on Saturday to take stock of the situation.



While four persons are suffering from dengue, six have been affected by chikungunya in the village.

Besides, many others are suffering from muscle and joint pain and fever. On Thursday, a medical team from District Headquarters Hospital visited the village and collected 80 blood samples of which, 10 tested positive for the diseases.



Villagers alleged that they had informed the health officials in the third week of August about people suffering from fever and though medicines were provided by the doctors, their condition did not improve.