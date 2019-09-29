Journey on Odisha's NH-353 a commuter’s nightmare

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The stretch of NH-353 between Khariar and Nuapada has become a commuter’s nightmare.



Plying of heavy vehicles on the road, which has been virtually rendered unusable due to lack of repair and maintenance, has only made matters worse. NH-353, previously known as NH 217 connects Odisha to Chhattisgarh.

Though the stretch of the highway till Khariar is in good condition, the 65.04 km road from Khariar to Nuapada is badly damaged. The damaged spots can be found near Daldali, Banjibahal, Udyanbandh, Komna, Pendrabandh and Khariar mission area in Nuapada district.



The contract for repair of the road was given to a Chennai based company, GVR Infra Projects Limited in June 2014. Even as the deadline for the project ended in June 2016, the company is yet to start work on the stretch.



The condition of the road is such that heavy vehicles plying on it often get stuck in the pits leading to frequent traffic snarls.

What’s worse is that ambulances too get stuck in traffic jams. With no alternative route, the emergency vehicles are forced to wait for the trucks to pass for hours.



Last year in June, people of Nuapada had launched a protest demanding repair of the road after which the district administration assured that the contract of the existing company will be cancelled and a new firm engaged. However, no action has been taken yet.

Despite numerous attempts, officials of the departments concerned failed to communicate with the executives of the construction company. Earlier this month, Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda had visited the camp of the construction company at Nuapada. Panda had pulled-up the in-charge and staff after observing the plight of the road and directed them to expedite the work.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Pradeep Kumar Samantray said the GVR Infra has sought an extension and assured to complete the project by March next year. The firm started work on the stretch last week.



“The work was delayed due to financial issues and going by the present pace of work, we hope it will be completed by December,” Samantray said.

