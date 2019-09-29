Junagarh rape case: Driver held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A day after the gang-rape victim accused the acquaintance Narendra Sabar alias Lalindra, who had offered her a lift on his motorcycle on a fateful day, of being the main culprit in the crime, he was arrested by Junagarh police on Saturday.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said the victim’s statement was also recorded again before the JMFC and the accused forwarded to court. With this, seven persons have been arrested for raping the girl and three under the IT Act for making the video of the crime viral on social media.



In a video statement on Friday, the girl had said that Lalindra was the first to rape her and threatened to end her life if he was not arrested.