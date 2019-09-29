Home States Odisha

No road to this Balasore village since Independence

Few undertake the journey daily as the majority of the children prefer to stay at home during monsoon.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:40 AM

Children of Gombharia village wade through waterlogged road to reach school.

Children of Gombharia village wade through waterlogged road to reach school.

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  For children of Gombharia village in Bhograi block, walking to school is a perilous task.
In the absence of an all-weather road, they need to wade through water to reach their school.

Few undertake the journey daily as the majority of the children prefer to stay at home during monsoon. Gombharia is situated on the border of West Bengal and development has eluded the village since Independence.

The village is a part of Bhograi Assembly constituency, represented by BJD MLA Ananta Das, who is also the Chairman of District Development Planning Committee. Inhabited by 2,000 people, it is situated in a low-lying area owing to which the  road here remains water-logged for almost six months a year.

The road connects Gombharia with Chandaneswar main market through Sahapur and South Sarisha. Earlier, the village was under Hooghly panchayat in West Bengal and after delimitation, it was included under Sahabajipur gram panchayat of the district.

More than 200 children from nearby Bhattapur and Barbaria villages depend on the school in Gombharia. Headmaster of the village’s Upper Primary School Narahari Senapati said owing to persistent waterlogging, the school has been witnessing thin attendance for the last four months.

Sudhangshu Sekhar Senapati, an elderly resident of Gombharia, said despite repeated appeals to Bhograi BDO, nothing has been done to construct a concrete road in the village.

Sarpanch of Sahabajipur panchayat Gitanjali Giri said a survey was carried out by the Rural Development department and around Rs 14 crore was sanctioned for construction of a road to the village. The construction work will commence after monsoon, she added. 

