RTOs asked to file FIRs against middlemen in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Saturday directed the RTOs to take effective measures to eliminate influence of touts and create citizen-friendly atmosphere in their offices.



Panda, in a letter to all RTOs, asked the transport officers to lodge FIRs against the middleman trying to enter the office premises under Section 188 of IPC.



He also directed to initiate measures like issuing different coloured ID cards to RTO staff, installation of CCTV cameras outside the office and opening e-kiosk to make the paperwork as hassle-free as soon as possible.

As per the instructions, the Government staffers will wear blue band while the employees engaged by service provider will wear green band and the officials of Smart Chip Limited will have yellow band ID cards.



The RTOs have been instructed to display notice prohibiting the entry of middlemen and dismantle all the ‘gomutis’ (temporary huts) erected inside the office premises or on the side of boundary wall with the help of local authorities.

Besides, the RTOs have been asked to display services with its rates in signboards and wall paintings. The transport officers may deploy student volunteers to assist the public.



The Commissioner also urged the citizens to report activities of middlemen or agents to the State Transport Authority through its Twitter handle @STAOdisha, Facebook page State Transport Authority Odisha and help desk number 18003451073.