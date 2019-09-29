Scientific approach for waste management stressed upon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Industries and MSME Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra urged industrial units to adopt scientific approach for waste management.



Speaking at a national conference on Industrial Waste Management organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here on Friday, Mishra said Odisha is generating over 10 lakh tonne of solid waste every year.



“While waste management tops the agenda of every country, China is way ahead of other countries. Bhutan is the only country which is carbon negative. We have to learn many things from this tiny country in waste management,” he said.

The Minister observed that industrial houses in the State should come forward and invest hugely on technology for waste management.



“The Government is ready to extend support for waste disposal. We need to fight together to give a greener, cleaner, eco-friendly and bio-friendly environment to our future generation,” he added.

Member Secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board Debidutta Biswal said fly ash largely contributes to the huge chunk of solid waste.



While 83 per cent of fly ash has been processed so far, measures are on to make fly ash usable for different infrastructure projects.

“Nalco is planning a slurry pipeline to fill up Bharatpur mine. With this project we will achieve 90 per cent fly ash utilisation. We expect to achieve 100 pc target in the next two to three years,” he said.



Chief environmental engineer of OSPCB NR Sahoo and member of ICC Odisha State council Santosh Mohapatra also spoke.